Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
3-5-1-7-0
(three, five, one, seven, zero)
In Other News
1
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...
2
Man shot near Holiday in the City events in Springfield
3
Middletown man charged in thefts of multiple city and township...
4
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
5
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...