Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3-5-1-7-0

(three, five, one, seven, zero)

