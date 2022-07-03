Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-5-7-7-0
(four, five, seven, seven, zero)
In Other News
1
Butler County rent spikes spurred by inflation, housing shortages
2
Madison Twp. ‘Little White Church’ celebrating its bicentennial
3
Dime-sized medical device makes patient ‘more independent, more...
4
Women’s rights rally planned for Sunday near courthouse in Hamilton
5
Policy, public awareness keys to reducing secondhand smoke exposure...