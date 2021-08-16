Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
4-9-8-8-5
(four, nine, eight, eight, five)
In Other News
1
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
2
1 dead following early-morning shooting in Springfield
3
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...
4
Amazon Air opens long-anticipated cargo hub at Cincinnati/NKY...
5
Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges