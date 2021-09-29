dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

0-5-3-6-1

(zero, five, three, six, one)

