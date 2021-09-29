Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:
0-5-3-6-1
(zero, five, three, six, one)
In Other News
1
Springfield ramen restaurant plans to open location in Troy
2
2 on motorcycle flown by medical helicopter after crash late Tuesday in
3
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, scheduled to be on...
4
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...
5
How did steel coil fall off a semi killing a passing driver? The...