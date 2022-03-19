Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

2-5-6-1-7

(two, five, six, one, seven)

