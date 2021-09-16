dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Midday" game were:

2-8-2-0-9

(two, eight, two, zero, nine)

In Other News
1
Driver from Seven Mile killed after steel coil falls off truck in...
2
Ohio Lt. Gov. visits Small Business Development Center in Springfield
3
Amazon announces 3,000 new jobs coming to Greater Cincinnati
4
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
5
Hunger Paynes takes top honor at Springfield Rotary food truck...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top