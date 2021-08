In Other News

1

Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death being held on $250,000 bond

2

Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death to be in court today

3

Xavier University students must get COVID vaccine before spring...

4

Human case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County

5

Krispy Kreme offers 2 free doughnuts for 1 week to those vaccinated