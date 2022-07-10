Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-22-42-46-52, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-two; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Clark County outpaces state in syphilis case rate
2
Global frisbee tournament to boost Warren County economy
3
Ex-Cincinnati council member PG Sittenfeld found guilty of bribery...
4
West Chester dad recovers from double lung transplant following...
5
Madison Twp. fiscal officer says she is sorry for late fees, does not...