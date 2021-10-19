Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
30-32-48-53-63, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(thirty, thirty-two, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
