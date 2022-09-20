dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-15-36-46-67, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, thirty-six, forty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield Police still looking for clues in gas station fatal...
2
Pike Co. murder trial Week 2: No DNA of man on trial found at scene...
3
Madison Twp. trustee pleads not guilty to corruption charges
4
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut...
5
Monkeypox case identified in Clark County
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top