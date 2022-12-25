Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
17-37-46-54-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(seventeen, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
