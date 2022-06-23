Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-10-31-48-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(six, ten, thirty-one, forty-eight, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
American Red Cross seeks blood donations around 4th of July
2
Work started on LA Rams, Miami grad coach McVay’s statue for famed...
3
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash
4
At least 1 injured in fire that destroys house in Franklin
5
Fairfield amends tax incentive deal for one of its Fortune 500...