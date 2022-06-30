Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-40-49-58-63, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eight, forty, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-three; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Air Quality Alert again today in Butler, Warren counties as summer heat...
2
Troopers: Seat belt saves couple in 4-vehicle crash in Warren County
3
Miami University tuition hike attributed to inflation and new mental...
4
UC will rename all spaces named for slave-owning co-founder McMicken
5
Ohio auditor says now-defunct online charter school owes $117 million