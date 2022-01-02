Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-12-39-48-50, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(six, twelve, thirty-nine, forty-eight, fifty; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
