Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
