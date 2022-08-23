dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

