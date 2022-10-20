Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-08-15-27-42, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(six, eight, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Winery to honor fallen Clark County deputies, raise money for sheriff’s...
2
New airline at CVG airport begins service in February
3
Fairfield Twp. police officers resign after incident in which they did...
4
Kings Island to debut new themed area in 2023
5
Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV: What has happened so...