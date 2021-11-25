Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-16-32-63-65, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(ten, sixteen, thirty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
2
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
5
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...