Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-06-09-33-39, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(two, six, nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
