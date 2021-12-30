Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-06-09-33-39, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(two, six, nine, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

