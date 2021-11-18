Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-16-48-52-60, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(three, sixteen, forty-eight, fifty-two, sixty; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
