Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
40-41-58-64-65, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 3
(forty, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Person suspected of threats that prompted P&G office closures is in...
2
Remains of soldier killed in Korean War 72 years ago to be buried in...
3
‘This is beyond a blessing:’ Springfield woman to become new homeowner...
4
Police canine demonstration on Wednesday open to public
5
Pro Kleen expansion to add jobs in Fairfield