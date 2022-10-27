dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-36-37-46-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

