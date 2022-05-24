Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-33-37-39-42, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
