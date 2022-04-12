dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-07-24-31-34, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(five, seven, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

