Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
28-38-42-47-52, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty-two; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
