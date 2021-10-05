dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-22-54-66-69, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-two, fifty-four, sixty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

