Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

15-21-32-62-65, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 5

(fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, sixty-two, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: five)

