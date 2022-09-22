dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

06-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(six, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

