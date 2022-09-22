Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(six, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
2 months after Clark County deputy killed: ‘Matt brought us together...
2
Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a...
3
Clark County Jail kitchen shuts down due to cockroaches
4
Pike County murder trial: Watch Day 8 in court live
5
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opens Friday with new scary experiences