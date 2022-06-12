Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-20-26-53-69, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, fifty-three, sixty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Preble County Pork Festival back on, organizers say
2
Cincinnati Bengals player donates clothes to help women being examined...
3
Local woman crowned Miss Heart of Ohio now competing for Miss Ohio
4
Springfield Summer Arts Festival still on despite tornado damage
5
Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory