Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-17-52-58-64, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 10
(one, seventeen, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
