Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

11-20-22-33-54, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-three, fifty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

