Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-21-49-65-67, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-one, forty-nine, sixty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...
2
Amazon Air opens long-anticipated cargo hub at Cincinnati/NKY...
3
Springfield man jailed, indicted on several sex charges
4
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
5
Mad River Twp. trustees appoint investigator into conduct of a fire...