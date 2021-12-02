Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-15-38-57-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twelve, fifteen, thirty-eight, fifty-seven, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Springfield native crowned Miss USA to compete for Miss Universe title
2
Shawnee High School grad is Miss USA 2021
3
Hamilton sixth-grader stars in LaComedia’s ‘A Christmas Story: The...
4
Attorney: Tecumseh teacher won’t agree to disciplinary action after...
5
State highway patrol selects new post commander for Springfield