dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-07-21-31-37, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(three, seven, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Man from Oxford missing since last week has been found
2
Fairfield, Hamilton senior living properties named in federal lawsuit
3
Grand jury declines to indict 5 Monroe police officers in fatal...
4
Investigators seek information in Tuesday shooting in Middletown...
5
The Beast coaster at Kings Island gets new track, longer length to...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top