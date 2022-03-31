Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-07-21-31-37, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(three, seven, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
