Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
37-51-54-58-60, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $472 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
