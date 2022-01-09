Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-21-36-60-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 10

(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: ten)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

