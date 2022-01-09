Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
20-21-36-60-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 10
(twenty, twenty-one, thirty-six, sixty, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: ten)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
