dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-35-53-54-67, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Towne Mall Galleria redevelopment may be put on hold
2
Springfield officer-involved shooting: Suspect allegedly claims to be...
3
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
4
Jurors in Pike County murder trial have heard from 54 witnesses so far
5
TSA says agents didn’t follow protocol; Man brings box cutters aboard...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top