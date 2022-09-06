dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

04-07-32-55-64, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(four, seven, thirty-two, fifty-five, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

