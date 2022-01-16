Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-18-37-51-59, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, eighteen, thirty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
