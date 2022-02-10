Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-17-33-51-63, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(two, seventeen, thirty-three, fifty-one, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Butler Co. Auditor Roger Reynolds indicted on bribery, corruption...
2
Assurant sees continued growth in 2021, reported net income of $613.5...
3
Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown...
4
Cedarville athletic training student, graduate help Bengals during...
5
Two men accused in Springfield mass shooting, robbery in June plead not...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top