dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

38-42-56-68-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Coyote found hiding in Butler County family’s bathroom
2
Stafford: Winkie Mitchell, a pillar of Springfield, was a gift to all...
3
Balloon festival to brighten skies above Urbana
4
‘She was loved everywhere:’ Owner of The Last Queen in Enon reacts to...
5
Hamilton considers tax deal for Third Eye Brewing Co. project in old...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top