Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-16-24-31-56, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
