Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-17-20-38-40, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(nine, seventeen, twenty, thirty-eight, forty; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Monroe approves Hyde Park at the Crossings residential development
2
How the Bengals went from AFC Championship underdogs to favorites...
3
A snow day bust? Why so many didn’t get snow overnight
4
Middletown leaders list many ways to spend nearly $19M in ARPA funds
5
Kroger facing four class-action lawsuits over payroll mistakes