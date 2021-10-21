Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-29-36-41-43, Powerball: 5, Power Play:
(seven, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three; Powerball: five; Power Play: zero)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
5 things to know about the proposed $1.3 billion Hollywoodland project...
2
P&G raises prices on some of its brands
3
Gabe’s Springfield distribution center will pave the way for new...
4
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
5
Hazmat crews respond to Springfield crash, North Bechtle Avenue closed