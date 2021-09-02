Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
10-20-29-48-51, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty, twenty-nine, forty-eight, fifty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Death of 14-year-old Dayton girl at Land of Illusion a drowning...
2
Union poll finds nearly a third of UC nurses surveyed would quit over...
3
Funeral services set for Hamilton attorney who died after motorcycle...
4
Bench placed to remember Middletown boy killed by his mother
5
Some Greater Cincinnati music venues cracking down with COVID-19 rules