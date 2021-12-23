Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-16-19-48-68, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(seven, sixteen, nineteen, forty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
2
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
3
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
4
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
5
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown