Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-20-40-42-59, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, twenty, forty, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
