Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
21-46-47-57-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
2
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
3
Springfield mother’s slaying featured on true-crime TV show
4
First Clark County children 5-11 get COVID vaccine: ‘Today has filled...
5
Firefighters save 2 dogs in fire that destroys Springfield Twp. house