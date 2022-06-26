Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-12-20-27-32, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3
(six, twelve, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Powerball: four; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
