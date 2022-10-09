dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-43-53-60-68, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, forty-three, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
2
Crowd cheers Springfield firefighter as he leaves hospital after rehab...
3
Miami University homecoming parade set for Saturday: How to go
4
‘The Bikeriders’ movie shooting scenes in Hamilton proves filmmakers...
5
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top