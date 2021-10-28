Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-06-26-35-51, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 4
(three, six, twenty-six, thirty-five, fifty-one; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: four)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
